Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of Intevac stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.57.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
