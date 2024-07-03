Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Intevac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Intevac Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Intevac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

