InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys New Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,053,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,537,000 after purchasing an additional 325,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AES by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 204,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

AES Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AES opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

