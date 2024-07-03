Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

