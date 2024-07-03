Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IVZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

