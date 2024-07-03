Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.4% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,750,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,409,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.11 and its 200-day moving average is $437.32.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.