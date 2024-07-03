Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.5% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $487.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.11 and a 200-day moving average of $437.32.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

