Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $487.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.32.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

