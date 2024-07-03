Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 33.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

