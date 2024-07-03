Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,721 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,734% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.

Ocean Power Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ OPTT opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Ocean Power Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.19.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

