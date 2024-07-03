Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 48,218 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 161% compared to the average daily volume of 18,463 call options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

XOP stock opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $162.49.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

