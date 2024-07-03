Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Put Options (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,624 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 167% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,347 put options.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

