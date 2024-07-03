iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.