iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 195,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 618,429 shares.The stock last traded at $101.27 and had previously closed at $102.70.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.