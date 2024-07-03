iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Trading 1% Higher

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. 85 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

