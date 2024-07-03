iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,354,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 95,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

