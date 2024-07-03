iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,440,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,596,477 shares.The stock last traded at $67.93 and had previously closed at $67.56.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 118.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

