iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,440,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,596,477 shares.The stock last traded at $67.93 and had previously closed at $67.56.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
