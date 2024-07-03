iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.97 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $553.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

