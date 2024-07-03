iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $197,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $551.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

