iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 375.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,013 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 452.4% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 609.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 153,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 131,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 469.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

