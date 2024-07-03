iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. 119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.