iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up 7.2% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

