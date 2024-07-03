iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91. 714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.