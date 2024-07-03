iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 184,937 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 18% compared to the average volume of 156,960 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

