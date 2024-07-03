iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.05

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.05 and traded as high as $66.19. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 1,740,891 shares traded.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,352.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,528,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,041,000 after buying an additional 5,148,178 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 940,849 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $40,266,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,419,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

