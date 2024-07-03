iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.38. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

