iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.