iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 971,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 2,377,117 shares.The stock last traded at $110.05 and had previously closed at $110.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4662 dividend. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
