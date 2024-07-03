iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 971,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 2,377,117 shares.The stock last traded at $110.05 and had previously closed at $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4662 dividend. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

