iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

