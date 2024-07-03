Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,079,500 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 77,597,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

About Ivanhoe Mines

OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

