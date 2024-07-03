Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,289,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 3,055,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,134.4 days.
Iveco Group Stock Performance
Shares of IVCGF opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Iveco Group has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.86.
Iveco Group Company Profile
