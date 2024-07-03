Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,289,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 3,055,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,134.4 days.

Iveco Group Stock Performance

Shares of IVCGF opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Iveco Group has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Iveco Group Company Profile

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

