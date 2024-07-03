Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Down 5.7% in June

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Iveda Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVDA opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.50%.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

