Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 325,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JAGX

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jaguar Health

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.