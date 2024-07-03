Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAGGF opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.68. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

