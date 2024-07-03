Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.3 days.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

JWLLF stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

