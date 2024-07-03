Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.3 days.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
JWLLF stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.
About Jamieson Wellness
