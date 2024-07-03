JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.02. 66,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 231,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
JanOne Stock Down 5.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter.
JanOne Company Profile
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.
