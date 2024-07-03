Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in June

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,484,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 3,939,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Display Stock Performance
Shares of JNNDF stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Japan Display has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
About Japan Display
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Display
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.