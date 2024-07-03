Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in June

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,484,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 3,939,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Display Stock Performance

Shares of JNNDF stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Japan Display has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

