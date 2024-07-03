Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,670.0 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
Shares of JPHLF opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.
Japan Post Company Profile
