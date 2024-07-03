Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 684,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

JSPR stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

