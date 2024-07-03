Jinxin Technology (NAMI) Announces July 15th IPO

Jinxin Technology (NAMI) is planning to raise $9 million in an IPO on the week of July 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,900,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Jinxin Technology generated $53.5 million in revenue and $11.8 million in net income. Jinxin Technology has a market-cap of $291 million.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Jinxin Technology provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are an innovative digital content service provider in China. Leveraging our powerful digital content generation engine powered by advanced AI/AR/VR/digital human technologies, we are committed to offering our users high-qualityÂ digital content services through both our own platform and the content distribution channels of our strong partners. We currently target K-9Â students in China, with core expertise in providing them digital and integrated educational content, and plan to further expand our service offerings to provide premium and engaging digital contents to other age groups. We were the largest digital textbook platform and a leading digital educational content provider for K-9Â students in China, both in terms of revenue in 2022, according to Frost & Sullivan. We collaborate with leading textbook publishers in China and provide digital version of mainstream textbooks used in primary schools and middle schools. Our digital textbooks primarily cover Chinese and English subjects used in K-9Â schools in China. We also create and develop digital self-learningÂ contents and leisure reading materials in-house. Our AI-generatedÂ content technology enables our comprehensive digital contents to deliver an interactive, intelligent and entertaining learning experience. Textbooks have been the primary teaching instrument for most children. Access to an advanced and intelligent version of textbook is becoming a rising demand, particularly among K-9Â students who are at early stage of learning and forming an efficient learning style. There are currently over 150Â million K-9Â students in China while the digitization rate of textbook remains relatively low. Since our inception in 2014, we have built expertise in creating digitized, interactive and intelligent textbooks that we believe improve K-9Â studentsâ€™ learning experience. Previously, CDs were the most common learning equipment used by K-9Â students to assist with studying textbook in China. We are committed to replacing outdated learning materials and equipment with our intelligent, interactive digital products and resources, and eventually cultivate a fresh and innovative learning style. We are authorized by major Chinese textbook publishers to digitize their proprietary textbooks, and design and develop the digital version. Besides digital textbooks, leveraging our deep insights in Chinaâ€™s childhood education sector and our technological strength, we also provide digital self-learningÂ materials and digital leisure reading materials, catering to the evolving and diversified needs of potential users. We have strong in-houseÂ content development expertise in digitized materials, amusement features, video and audio effects as well as art design. Our products and contents are imbued with the rich operational know-howÂ and deep understanding of Chinaâ€™s childhood education sector, which we believe make our digital contents highly compelling to our users. We distribute digital contents primarily through (i) our flagship learning app, Namibox, (ii) telecom and broadcast operators and (iii) third-partyÂ devices with our contents embedded. We launched our interactive and self-directedÂ learning app Namibox in 2014, to provide users an integrated entry point to our digital textbooks, self-learningÂ materials and leisure reading materials. Users can access various free contents, subscribe to advanced contents and choose to become premium members through our membership programs. In addition, we partner with all mainstream Chinese telecom and broadcast operators to tap into their large user base. Our partnered telecom and broadcast operators broadcast our various programs to end users through their respective platforms, distribute our educational contents to interested users and share certain percentage of revenues with us. Through networks of our partnered telecom and broadcast operators, individual users gain easy access to our digital contents through TVs or mobile devices. Furthermore, we cooperate with well-knownÂ hardware manufacturers, such as manufacturers of digital pads and intelligent TVs, and pre-installÂ our programs in such devices directly. The integrated distribution channels empower us to increase our brand awareness in a cost-efficientÂ manner, grow our user base sustainably and improve our contents continuously based on usersâ€™ real time feedbacks. Our business has evolved significantly since inception and we have never stopped reimagining and innovating our products and digital contents. We are doing this not only to cater to, but influence, the learning habits and lifestyles of our users, to fulfill their goals and enrich their lives. With innovative and high-qualityÂ educational contents, we have built a trusted and well recognized brand, as well as a large user base throughout China. Since our inception, our Namibox app has amassed over 79Â million cumulative downloads and more than 39Â million registered users as of DecemberÂ 31, 2023. The high-frequencyÂ interactions we have with users and our unique access to a large amount of mission-criticalÂ learning data further provide us deep insights in K-9Â education sector. Fueling all of these great achievements are our technologies. We deploy advanced digitization technologies, AI technologies and big data analysis to provide superior user experience. We also deploy advanced AI technologies that power various teaching and voice assessment tools, all to improve the learning effectiveness for children. Leveraging our proprietary digital content generation engine, we are able to consistently refine and upgrade our educational contents, as well as to intelligently recommend content to our users, continually improving user experience. We have realized steady growth with healthy financial performance since inception. Despite negative impacts caused by regulatory changes in the online education industry in 2021, our registered users increased from 29.9Â million as of DecemberÂ 31, 2021 to 35.3Â million as of DecemberÂ 31, 2022, and further to 39.5Â million as of DecemberÂ 31, 2023. In addition, we recorded net income of RMB55.1Â million and RMB83.5Â million (US$11.8Â million) in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Note: Net income and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Jinxin Technology Holding Company unveiled the terms for its IPO – 1.88 million American Depositary Shares – orÂ 1,875,000 ADS – at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $8.46 million, according to an F-1/A filing. Each ADS represents 33.75 million ordinary shares.) “.

Jinxin Technology was founded in 2014 and has 93 employees. The company is located at Floor 8, Building D, Shengyin Building, Shengxia Road 666 Pudong District, Shanghai 201203 Peopleâ€™s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 21-5058-2081 or on the web at http://www.namibox.com/.

