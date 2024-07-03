John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

John Marshall Bancorp stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.75 million, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. John Marshall Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $34,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,469.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,291 shares of company stock valued at $72,675. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMSB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

