Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) COO Nathan D. Manning Sells 1,167 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

