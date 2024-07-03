Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Update

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,700 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 976,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:JLL opened at $203.48 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $213.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,722,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

