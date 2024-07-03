JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is River Street Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 171,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.57. The company has a market capitalization of $599.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $208.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

