JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,502,000 after acquiring an additional 91,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 720,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,979,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,130,000 after acquiring an additional 426,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $208.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

