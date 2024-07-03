Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in June

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
JGHAF stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.