Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 257.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

