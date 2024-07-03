Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 2.5 %

KW opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 421,365 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,338,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,226,000 after buying an additional 121,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 70,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

