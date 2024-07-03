Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $166.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $136.48 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

