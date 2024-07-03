Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Raised to $48.00 at Scotiabank

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.10.

Kinetik Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 13.8% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,653 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 148.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,636,000 after buying an additional 1,402,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,570 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 1,992.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,308 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth $30,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

