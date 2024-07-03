Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in June

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.0 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Kingspan Group stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $91.73 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95.
About Kingspan Group
