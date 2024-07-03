Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in June

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Kingspan Group stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $91.73 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

About Kingspan Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.